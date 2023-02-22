Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Teen pleads guilty in death of another teen near Iowa school

According to court filings, at least eight of those charged plan to plead guilty and one has...
According to court filings, at least eight of those charged plan to plead guilty and one has been sentenced.(Phil Anderson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday in the drive-by shooting death of another teen outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school and was sentenced to a life prison term with the possibility of parole.

Romeo Perdomo, 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the March 7, 2022, death of Jose Lopez-Perez, 15, outside East High School. That plea followed a deal in which prosecutors dismissed other charges and recommended a life sentence with a possibility of parole, according to the Des Moines Register. Adults convicted of first-degree murder in Iowa are required to spend the rest of their lives in prison but judges can give juveniles a chance at parole.

Judge Lawrence McLellan gave Perdomo the life sentence with no requirement on the time he must serve in prison, telling him, “I hope you use this opportunity to fully understand the consequences you have created, the pain you have created, the grief you have created.”

Perdomo was among 10 teens charged in the death of Lopez-Perez and the wounding of two girls. According to court filings, at least eight of those charged plan to plead guilty and one has been sentenced.

Police investigators blamed the shooting on a dispute between rival gang members, and video evidence showed teens getting into three vehicles and driving by the school, where they sprayed at least 42 bullets from six guns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy
Ted Wolf
Body of missing Marion man found in rural Linn Co.
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Pella police identify 5-year-old killed in sledding accident
Ice accumulation forecast for through Wednesday evening.
Still fairly quiet today, freezing rain still on track to move in tomorrow
Freezing rain and heavy snow Wednesday
Ice accumulations expected to cause major travel impacts on Wednesday

Latest News

Ice on powerlines
How do companies like Alliant Energy prepare for ice storms?
Brent Clark
Caitlin Clark’s dad breaks down why she’s the rock star that she is
Smoke free air act
How has the 'Smoke Free Air Act' improved the health of Iowans 15 years later?
Tuesday evening winter storm update
WATCH: In-depth winter storm forecast update