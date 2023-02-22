Nikki Haley pushes for voters to elect younger candidate in presidential campaign stop in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Legacy Manufacturing was standing room only Tuesday as people gathered to hear what presidential hopeful Nikki Haley had to offer.

“We wanted to see what dynamics and energy she can bring to the table,” said Kathryn Allison and her husband, Daryle. “We need to get America back to where we need to be.”

The Allisons said Haley as President would bring a fresh shift to presidential politics, not only from the current administration but also from former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know if he’s a viable candidate even though everyone thinks he is,” said Daryle.

“We need new blood; I think Nikki Haley brings new younger blood to her ideas and moving forward,” said Kathryn.

Haley is the former Governor of South Carolina and former US Ambassador to the UN. She agreed change was needed, and that included term limits and a mental competency test for elected officials over the age of 75. That proposal would mean an evaluation of President Joe Biden, President Trump, and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.

“That’s not personal”, she said to the audience. “We have seniors. Who can do many things. The reason why I’m saying that we need that is for transparency, and the government is supposed to work for the people, not the other way around.”

For the Allisons, it was about finding a conservative candidate that was both vibrant and viable; not just in the Iowa Caucuses, but in the general election.

“The general public doesn’t really get to know what is really being done for the majority of policies and in legislation,” said Kathryn.

