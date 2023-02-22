Iowa DOT preparing roads before ice storm hits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With a winter storm that could cause major travel problems in the forecast, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is already working to mitigate the impact.

Crews treated bridges and overpasses Tuesday, according to Cathy Cutler, Transportation Planner with the Iowa DOT. Assessing next steps starts early Wednesday morning.

“They’ll have somebody monitor—depending on when they think the storm is going to start—probably three or four in the morning. And then that person’s job is then to call the crews,” said Cutler. She added crews are planning to start at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

As for what the crews will be doing, Cutler said, “Really, it just depends for us on the road temperatures.”

“Temperatures above 30—it’s supposed to be 34 tomorrow— means that we’ll be plowing as stuff comes down and also applying brine and salt. Should the temperatures go below 20 we’ll switch over to our aggregates or sand treatment,” she added.

TV9 caught up with a few folks ahead of the storm to see if they were making their own preparations. Lana Cichosz said this was her first winter in Iowa, and so she’ll be avoiding the weather as much as she can.

“I’ll probably be staying inside as much as possible,” said Cichosz. “This is my first time driving in snow. So far, it’s been going pretty good, but it definitely makes me really nervous.“

“I work at the University hospital. Thankfully, I can take the bus so I don’t have to drive,” she added.

Cutler seconded staying off the roads if you can, despite the work that crews are doing.

“One thing we want to make sure people are thinking about tomorrow is: give yourself extra time. Decide if you really need to take that trip,” said Cutler.

