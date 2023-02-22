Show You Care
Iowa bill would let gun owners leave loaded firearms in parked cars near schools and businesses

A new bill moving through the statehouse would allow Iowans to leave loaded weapons in parked cars at businesses, prisons, and schools.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill moving through the statehouse would allow Iowans to leave loaded weapons in parked cars at businesses, prisons, and schools.

On Tuesday a subcommittee passed a major firearm bill that would allow gun owners to store loaded firearms and ammunition out of sight, in a locked vehicle, at the three locations.

According to Capitol Dispatch - state business leaders called this bill can be dangerous, saying any angry employee could have immediate access to a gun. But the state firearms coalition said the bill protects gun owners’ right to privacy in their personal vehicles.

