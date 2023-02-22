Show You Care
Iowa 3rd District Congressman Nunn’s service records exposed in ‘targeted breach’

Republican for Iowa's 3rd District Zach Nunn says he's angry to just now be learning his military and intelligence information were leaked months ago.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Republican for Iowa’s 3rd District Zach Nunn says he’s angry to just now be learning his military and intelligence information were leaked months ago, during his campaign.

Nunn, an Air Force Veteran who is still in the Reserves, says the Air Force informed him a Democratic linked research firm called Due Diligence was responsible for the leak.

The firm said it was doing background checks for job or military evaluations.

Nunn said the Air Force handed over personal information for 11 veterans, including himself.

Leaked information includes his social security number, and information about military missions he served on.

Nunn says he believes this to be a politically motivated attack, since all the veterans were GOP candidates, close to last year’s midterms.

“This impacts everybody,” Nunn said. “It’s really the worst of politics when you go after someone’s, you know, personally secure military data, and attempt to exploit maybe parts of it for a political advantage "

Nunn said he is not pointing fingers at his former competitor, Democrat Cindy Axne, but he does want a full investigation to find out who is responsible.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

