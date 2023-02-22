Hazardous Travel as Snow and Ice Develop Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a quiet night tonight, all attention is focused on our midweek winter storm. Any snow across the far north that developed through the day moves east tonight. Look for lows to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

**Ice Storm Warning, Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, issued for portions of Eastern Iowa from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon**

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

ICE IMPACTS: The next winter storm is still on track to move in Wednesday, lasting through early Thursday morning. For us, the main impact unfortunately will be freezing rain and ice accumulation. Snow accumulation will be confined to the far northeast corner of Iowa, though freezing rain may mix into these areas as well. It’s important to note that places not included in the Ice Storm Warning could still see ice accumulation. At this time, we expect the worst of the freezing rain to set up near Highway 30 and especially Highway 20 corridors.

Ice accumulation forecast for through Wednesday evening. (KCRG)

Expect this wintry mix to begin during the morning commute with impacts intensifying by mid to late morning.

Given the nature of freezing rain and icing in general, travel may be very difficult and, in some spots, impossible, due to freezing rain in the area. Strong winds are also expected and depending on how much ice accumulates, may result in isolated power outages or tree damage. Even areas that get a light glaze or trace amounts could still see impacts from this system. If you can avoid travel on Wednesday, that is advised.

SNOW IMPACTS: In terms of snowfall amounts, the northern row of counties in Eastern Iowa will likely pick up the most, which could be more than 4″ in spots. Farther south, snow isn’t a big factor locally with this system, with the focus squarely being on the ice potential.

Expected snowfall from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. The heavist snow is expected over the northern row of counties in Iowa. (KCRG)

WIND IMPACTS: As for the wind, gusts of 30-40+ mph are expected on the back side of the low-pressure system on Thursday. Depending on ice accrual, this may lead to sporadic power outages and the potential of isolated tree damage as well. For those that do pick up some snow accumulation, look for blowing and drifting snow, particularly toward Decorah and Waukon.

Stay up to date with the latest forecast and road conditions are the storm moves in.

