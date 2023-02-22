Freezing rain hits today, ice storm warning issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The main focus of today is on the freezing rain and sleet moving into eastern Iowa. While this will start off rather scattered, a more widespread batch is likely as the morning goes along. With temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, glazing is expected to occur quickly, creating dangerous travel conditions.

**Ice Storm Warning, Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, issued for portions of Eastern Iowa through Thursday morning**

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

ICE IMPACTS: For many of us, the main impact unfortunately will be freezing rain and ice accumulation. Snow accumulation will be confined to the far northeast corner of Iowa, though freezing rain may mix into these areas as well. It’s important to note that places not included in the Ice Storm Warning could still see ice accumulation. At this time, we still expect the worst of the freezing rain to set up in the Ice Storm Warning counties where some totals could exceed a quarter of an inch.

Expect this wintry mix to begin during the morning commute with impacts intensifying by mid to late morning.

Given the nature of freezing rain and icing in general, travel may be very difficult and, in some spots, impossible, due to freezing rain in the area. Strong winds are also expected and depending on how much ice accumulates, may result in isolated power outages or tree damage. Even areas that get a light glaze or trace amounts could still see impacts from this system. If you can avoid travel today, that is advised.

Most likely areas to receive icing with today's system. (KCRG)

SNOW IMPACTS: In terms of snowfall amounts, the northern row of counties in Eastern Iowa will likely pick up the most, which could be more than 4″ in spots. Farther south, snow isn’t a big factor locally with this system, with the focus squarely being on the ice potential.

Expected snowfall today through tonight, wrapping up early Thursday morning. (KCRG)

WIND IMPACTS: As for the wind, gusts of 30-40+ mph are expected during the freezing rain today and on the back side of the low-pressure system on Thursday. Depending on ice accrual, this may lead to sporadic power outages and the potential of isolated tree damage as well. For those that do pick up some snow accumulation, look for blowing and drifting snow, particularly toward Decorah and Waukon.

Stay up to date with the latest forecast and road conditions are the storm moves in.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.