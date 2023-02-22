Freezing rain and freezing drizzle still likely this evening and overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While the heaviest precipitation is winding down rain, freezing rain, and snow are still likely this evening and tonight across eastern Iowa. Elevated and untreated surfaces are ice coated with black ice common across the area. Dangerous travel conditions persist tonight.

**Ice Storm Warning, Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, issued for portions of Eastern Iowa through Thursday morning**

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

ICE IMPACTS: For many of us, the main impact remains ice accumulation. Elevated and untreated surfaces have been able to accrue the most ice throughout the day. With continued freezing rain and drizzle this evening and tonight, expect roads to remain slick. Snow accumulations are confined to far northern Iowa, though freezing rain has mixed into these areas as well.

It is still recommended to limit travel today and tonight as possible. As it gets dark, it will become increasingly difficult to see visible slick patches and black ice remains a problem. Even areas with a light glaze or trace amounts could still see impacts from this system. If you can avoid travel today, that is advised.

Most likely areas to receive icing with today's system. (KCRG)

SNOW IMPACTS: Accumulating snow will remain in the far northern row of counties in eastern Iowa where a Winter Storm Warning is in place. Some light snow could mix in farther south overnight and into early Thursday but the main focus remains ice and slick roads.

Expected snowfall today through tonight, wrapping up early Thursday morning. (KCRG)

WIND IMPACTS: Gusts of 30-40+ mph are expected to continue on the back side of this system on Thursday. Depending on ice accrual, this may lead to sporadic power outages and the potential of isolated tree damage as well. For those that do pick up some snow accumulation, look for blowing and drifting snow, particularly toward Decorah and Waukon.

Stay up to date with the latest forecast on-air, online, and with video updates and push alerts from the First Alert Storm Team on our free First Alert Weather App. The latest road conditions are always updated at https://www.kcrg.com/weather/winterweather/.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.