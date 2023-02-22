Fayette County man arrested after months-long sexual assault investigation

HAWKEYE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hawkeye man has been arrested for sexual assault, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 24-year-old Gustavo Macias Torres was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a warrant for third degree sexual assault and dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor.

The charges come after a months-long investigation.

Torres is being held at the Fayette County Jail on a $12,000 cash only bond.

