Fayette County man arrested after months-long sexual assault investigation

Deputies said 24-year-old Gustavo Macias Torres was arrested on a warrant for third degree sexual assault and dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAWKEYE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hawkeye man has been arrested for sexual assault, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 24-year-old Gustavo Macias Torres was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a warrant for third degree sexual assault and dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor.

The charges come after a months-long investigation.

Torres is being held at the Fayette County Jail on a $12,000 cash only bond.

