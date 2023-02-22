Crews respond to residential fire in NE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:09 pm, emergency crews responded to the 1600 block of C Ave NE for a report of a residential fire.

Cedar Rapids Fire arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of the home. 4 occupants self-evacuated from the fire after crews responded. Responders searched the premises with no more occupants found.

Crews extinguished the fire and overhauled the second floor to ensure the fire in the walls was also extinguished. A moderate amount of fire damage was reported.

The fire is under investigation at this time.

