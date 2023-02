CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:49 pm, the Iowa DOT reported a crash on US 20 Westbound.

Emergency crews are reporting that traffic between Exit 224: Hudson Road and Exit 215: County Road T55 near Dike is temporarily delayed.

Officials recommend avoiding driving on the highway today if possible, as the roadway is completely covered in ice.

