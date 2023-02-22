Crash on I-80 westbound near West Branch closes off both shoulders

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:00 pm, the Iowa DOT reported a crash on I-80 westbound that occurred roughly 9 miles east of West Branch.

Officials say the crash happened between Exit 265: County Road X46 and Exit 259: County Road X40. They say both shoulders are blocked off due to the crash.

UPDATE: Traffic is no longer delayed.

