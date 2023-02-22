Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crash on I-80 westbound near West Branch closes off both shoulders

At approximately 4:00 pm, the Iowa DOT reported a crash on I-80 westbound that occurred roughly...
At approximately 4:00 pm, the Iowa DOT reported a crash on I-80 westbound that occurred roughly 9 miles east of West Branch.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:00 pm, the Iowa DOT reported a crash on I-80 westbound that occurred roughly 9 miles east of West Branch.

Officials say the crash happened between Exit 265: County Road X46 and Exit 259: County Road X40. They say both shoulders are blocked off due to the crash.

UPDATE: Traffic is no longer delayed.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain and heavy snow Wednesday
Ice accumulations expected to cause major travel impacts on Wednesday
Most likely areas to receive icing with today's system.
Freezing rain hits today, ice storm warning issued
Winter weather alerts KCRG
WATCH: Joe Winters gives update on ice potential in Eastern Iowa Wednesday
Ice accumulation forecast for through Wednesday evening.
Still fairly quiet today, freezing rain still on track to move in tomorrow
Ted Wolf
Body of missing Marion man found in rural Linn Co.

Latest News

Schools moving to virtual learning instead of snow days
Schools moving to 'virtual learning' days instead of 'snow' days
Highway 20 crash near Dike
Crash near Dike on Highway 20
While many stay inside during the ice, first responders have to be ready for anything
‘We will be on the way’ - How first responders stay safe while working in winter weather
Highway 20 crash near Dike
Crash on US 20 Westbound near Dike