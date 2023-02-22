Caitlin Clark’s father Brent on coaching and watching his superstar daughter

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Brent Clark knew his daughter was special as early as 4 years old.

“I don’t recall that she would ever miss a shot. The baskets were at five or six feet. She would just pull up from free throw line and swish,” Brent said. “She could also really handle the ball at that age.”

Brent and his wife Anne never missed a game as Clark grew from Dowling Catholic to the University of Iowa. The games can be nerve-racking.

“The games where the stakes are high is really nervous for me, but I am trying to work on being more supportive and positive,” Brent said. “She will look at the stands ever so often and I try to give her some reassurance. I do the best that I can.”

Brent played college basketball at Simpson College, and he says he sees a lot of himself in Caitlin when it comes to playing the game with passion.

“I see a lot of my myself in Caitlin in terms of passion for the game.”

Brent says being the father of a rock star can be pretty cool.

“We go out of town, The crowd is full of young girls with Caitlin Clark signs,” he said.

Brent understands their are some pitfalls with being rock star and he has shared that with Caitlin.

“You have to stay away from the social media. There’s always somebody who wants to see you fall,” Brent said. “It’s always a challenge but I think that’s great because it elevates her game.”

