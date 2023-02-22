Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Caitlin Clark’s father Brent on coaching and watching his superstar daughter

Brent Clark knew his daughter had a special skill as early as 4 years old. He speaks with TV9′s Scott Saville on her journey as well as the pros and cons
By Scott Saville
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Brent Clark knew his daughter was special as early as 4 years old.

“I don’t recall that she would ever miss a shot. The baskets were at five or six feet. She would just pull up from free throw line and swish,” Brent said. “She could also really handle the ball at that age.”

Brent and his wife Anne never missed a game as Clark grew from Dowling Catholic to the University of Iowa. The games can be nerve-racking.

“The games where the stakes are high is really nervous for me, but I am trying to work on being more supportive and positive,” Brent said. “She will look at the stands ever so often and I try to give her some reassurance. I do the best that I can.”

Brent played college basketball at Simpson College, and he says he sees a lot of himself in Caitlin when it comes to playing the game with passion.

“I see a lot of my myself in Caitlin in terms of passion for the game.”

Brent says being the father of a rock star can be pretty cool.

“We go out of town, The crowd is full of young girls with Caitlin Clark signs,” he said.

Brent understands their are some pitfalls with being rock star and he has shared that with Caitlin.

“You have to stay away from the social media. There’s always somebody who wants to see you fall,” Brent said. “It’s always a challenge but I think that’s great because it elevates her game.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy
Ted Wolf
Body of missing Marion man found in rural Linn Co.
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Pella police identify 5-year-old killed in sledding accident
Ice accumulation forecast for through Wednesday evening.
Still fairly quiet today, freezing rain still on track to move in tomorrow
Freezing rain and heavy snow Wednesday
Ice accumulations expected to cause major travel impacts on Wednesday

Latest News

Spencer Lee
Spencer Lee finishes Carver-Hawkeye career as one of the all-time greats
Lee finishes career 26-0 at Carver, No. 2 Iowa rolls past No. 6 Oklahoma State 28-7
Lee finishes career 26-0 at Carver, No. 2 Iowa rolls past No. 6 Oklahoma State 28-7
Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) battles for a rebound against Iowa forward Payton Sandfort,...
Buie leads Northwestern over Iowa 80-60 for 5th straight win
Connor McCaffery.
Connor McCaffery’s assists critical for Hawkeyes’ success