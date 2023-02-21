Show You Care
Yellow dust covers cars in Cedar Rapids block near Ingredion

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A yellow dust covered cars, sidewalks and properties in southwest Cedar Rapids on Monday morning.

Becca Hary, who is a company spokesperson for Ingredion said glucose was released due to equipment failure and will further evaluate the root cause of the issue while replacing the faulty equipment.

“Being a good neighbor and operating safely in the Cedar Rapids community is our top priority,” said Hary.

Jeff Hawkins, who lives between Interstate 380 and the Ingredion plant, said he’s seen the dust cover his street with less color. He said the most frustrating part is he feels powerless to stop the snow, which he described as artificial snow blowing in the wind.

“There’s no real recourse to get it fixed,” Hawkins said. “I mean heath wise I mean who wants to stay where you get all this dust from the highway and the plant.”

He said he thinks about moving because the smell of the plant along with the dust of the highway makes his eyes water and dogs act sick.

Day Crowder, whose car was covered in dust, said he’s frustrated he has to spend money getting his car cleaned because the substance won’t come off his car.

