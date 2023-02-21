Show You Care
WWII ship to stop in Dubuque for tours in September

The last operational Landing Ship Tank from WWII will be making a stop in Dubuque for public tours in September.

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The last operational Landing Ship Tank (LST) from WWII will be making a stop in Dubuque for public tours in September.

Travel Dubuque made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the USS LST-325 served as a hospital ship returning wounded soldiers to England from the beaches of Normandy during the second World War.

The ship is permanently docked in Evansville, Indiana, but travels to destinations around the country for tours once a year.

The ship previously made a stop in Dubuque in August 2018. Travel Dubuque said it attracted 16,620 visitors, with 75 percent of them coming from more than 50 miles outside of Dubuque to see it.




