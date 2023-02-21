WATCH LIVE: Nikki Haley holds campaign speech in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Less than a year out from caucus night for Republicans, presidential candidate Nikki Haley is making her first stop in eastern Iowa tonight.

The former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the UN is holding a town hall speech to discuss her platform as a 2024 presidential candidate with potential voters.

You can watch her speech below:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.