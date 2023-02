CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While warming up for the national finals in Poms, the Linn-Mar team overcame a tough leg injury to senior leader Devyn Shock to secure an outstanding finish as number 2 in the country. They join KCRG-TV9′s Scott Saville on the latest edition of OnIowaLive.

