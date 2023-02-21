Show You Care
Two men eat at all 21 restaurant week locations in one day

Two men managed to eat at all 21 restaurants participating in Restaurant Week in Cedar Rapids in just one day.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Restaurant Week in Cedar Rapids is underway, and two men have already managed to eat at all 21 participating restaurants.

Camden Stovie and Colton Storla started the new tradition of eating at all the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week last year, but this year they did it in just one day.

Restaurant Week officially kicked off last Friday, and their mission started the following day.

Radio station KHAK reports the men kicked off their day at 7:30 a.m. at Lucky’s on 16th, and wrapped it up at Black Sheep at around 6:30 p.m.

The men spent more than two hours driving to and from all 21 restaurants. They told KHAK they were so full by the end of the day they didn’t even bother ordering entrées from the last couple of restaurants.

Camden said he gained more than 14 pounds after eating all that food.

A chef from local restaurant, the hip-stir, joins us to talk Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week.

Here’s the list of participating restaurants:

  • 30hop - 951 Blairs Ferry Rd NE, Cedar Rapids
  • Black Sheep Social Club - 600 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids
  • Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery - 1441 Marak Rd NW, Swisher
  • Chophouse Downtown - 411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids
  • Crosby’s - 1028 3rd St SE Suite #1, Cedar Rapids
  • Dash Coffee Roasters - 120 3rd Ave SW Ste 2, Cedar Rapids
  • Groundswell Café - 201 3rd Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids
  • La Cantina Bar N Grill - 5400 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids
  • Lion Bridge Brewing Company - 59 16th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids
  • Lucky’s on 16th - 86 16th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids
  • Midtown Reserve - 319 7th St SE, Cedar Rapids
  • Need Pizza - 207 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
  • Pedalers Fork - 2010 Sylvia Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids
  • Pub 217 - 217 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids
  • O’s Grill - 3911 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids
  • Sacred Cow Tavern - 1000 7th St SE, Cedar Rapids
  • The Class Act Restaurant - 7725 Kirkwood Boulevard SW, Cedar Rapids
  • The Edison Pub and Eatery - 475 Northland Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids
  • The hip-stir - 1120 7th Ave, Marion
  • The Map Room - 416 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids
  • Tic Toc - 600 17th St NE, Cedar Rapids

Restaurant Week wraps up next Sunday.

