Stanley Donahue found guilty of all charges, including attempted murder of peace officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury has found Stanley Donahue guilty of all charges.

Investigators said Stanley Donahue, of Chicago, robbed a Casey’s General Store in Coggon in June 2021, and shot responding Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy William Halverson seven times before fleeing the area. He was arrested after a more than 12-hour long manhunt.

He was charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, robbery, willful injury, attempting to elude, trafficking in stolen weapons, disarming a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of false imprisonment.

The jury on Tuesday morning found him guilty of all charges.

Deputy Halverson spent several months in the hospital, but has since recovered. He and the two Casey’s employees that were working during the robbery all testified during the trial, identifying Donahue as the shooter.

Attorneys gave closing arguments in the trial on Monday.

The defense tried to convince the jury witnesses had misidentified Donahue as the suspect. However, during the prosecution’s closing arguments, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks repeated that Deputy Halverson had identified Donahue as the person who shot him. Investigators also found evidence inside Donahue’s van he drove away in, including Halverson’s gun, and stolen items from the store.

Donahue faces up to 112 years in prison. A date for sentencing will be set later.

In a statement released after the verdict was announced, Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner thanked the jurors, the Linn County Attorney’s Office, and the men and women of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism.

Gardner also thanked Deputy Halverson for his positive attitude and determination during his recovery.

“Deputy Halverson’s return to full duty exemplifies the honor it truly is to be a public servant and protect the residents of Linn County,” Gardner wrote in the statement.

