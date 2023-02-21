Weather systems to create midweek mess

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two systems are set to affect eastern Iowa this week.

Tonight, a cold front moves across the region bringing some gusty winds from the west-northwest

Tuesday is when the weather turns more active. Far northern Iowa is the target of the first system late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. This brings some light accumulations of snow to the north top tier of counties in Iowa.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Our second and more robust system affects us Wednesday into early Thursday. Rain, freezing rain, and snow are all probable with this storm. Snowfall is likely to accumulate the heaviest in the northern two rows of counties. The farther south you go the better the chance for freezing rain and rain.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Make sure you watch this system carefully as we will see road impacts and ice accrual impacting travel. Have a great night!

