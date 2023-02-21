Marion police push for automated traffic enforcement cameras

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department is asking the city council to consider implementing speed cameras due to ongoing staffing shortages.

The automated traffic enforcement (ATE) cameras would have license plate readers, which, police say, in addition to traffic enforcement, would help them find stolen vehicles or wanted and missing persons.

“Stationary and mobile ATE platforms will assist with our traffic enforcement efforts while freeing up our limited number of officers for other priority duties,” the police department wrote in a memo to the city.

The department also said ATE systems are progressive solutions that allow traffic enforcement to take place while abating racial profiling concerns.

If the city council approves the cameras, they are expected to be placed in certain areas around the city based on statistical data regarding traffic patterns and infractions or violations.

The police department specifically said, at minimum, they want to use red light and speed cameras at the intersection of Highways 13 and 151, as well as Highway 100 and E. Post Road.

The Marion city council did not adopt the enforcement cameras in May 2021, when they last received a presentation about them.

Dubuque is also considering adding speed enforcement cameras for similar staffing issues within the Dubuque Police Department. The Dubuque City Manager and the Dubuque Police Department have been pushing for the cameras.

Dubuque’s proposed ordinance is modeled after Cedar Rapids’ traffic cameras, which have generated a lot of money and criticism in the last several years.

The Dubuque city council postponed making a decision on adding the speed cameras until this summer to allow them time to collect more data on the cameras.

"I personally don't care if we take a dime off of these things. What I want is people to slow down."

