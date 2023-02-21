Show You Care
Lower wages linked to higher mortality risk, study says

A study found low wages are linked with an elevated mortality risk for middle-aged workers in...
A study found low wages are linked with an elevated mortality risk for middle-aged workers in U.S.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Middle-aged workers who tend to earn low wages have a higher mortality risk, according to a new study.

Researchers tracked employment and health metrics for about 4,000 workers in the U.S. over a 12-year period.

The participants were all at least 50 years old when the study began and in their 60s by the end of the study.

Workers with a sustained history of low wages were 38% more likely to die over the course of 12 years than those who never experienced low-wage earning.

Low wages are considered annual income below the poverty line for a family of four.

The mortality risk was more than twice as high for workers with unstable employment and sustained low wages.

The study was published in the medical journal JAMA.

