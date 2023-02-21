Impactful winter storm brings freezing rain, heavy snow Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is cooler but still rather quiet ahead of an impactful winter storm system tomorrow. Highs this afternoon will top out in the 30s. Far northeastern Iowa is set to get a little snow this afternoon and evening, but most of the precipitation across eastern Iowa holds off until tomorrow.

**Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of eastern Iowa from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon**

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

ICE IMPACTS: The next winter storm is still on track to move in Wednesday, lasting through early Thursday morning. For us, the main impact unfortunately will be freezing rain and ice accumulation. Snow accumulation will be confined to the far northeast corner of Iowa, though freezing rain may mix into these areas as well. At this time, we expect the worst of the freezing rain to set up near the Highway 30 and especially Highway 20 corridors. It continues to look like Dubuque may be a spot that could pick up the most ice, potentially in excess of a quarter inch.

Expect this wintry mix to begin as early as the morning commute with impacts intensifying by mid to late morning.

Given the nature of freezing rain and icing in general, travel may be very difficult and in some spots, impossible, due to freezing rain in the area. Strong winds are also expected and depending on how much ice accumulates, may result in isolated power outages or tree damage in spots. Even areas that get a light glaze or trace amounts could still see impacts from this system. If you can avoid travel on Wednesday, that is advised.

Ice accumulation forecast through Wednesday evening. (KCRG)

SNOW IMPACTS: In terms of snowfall amounts, the northern row of counties in eastern Iowa will likely pick up the most, which could be in excess of 4″ in spots. Farther south, snow isn’t a big factor locally with this system, with the focus squarely being on the ice potential.

Expected snowfall from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. The heavist snow is expected over the northern row of counties in Iowa. (KCRG)

WIND IMPACTS: As for the wind, gusts of 30-40+ mph are expected on the back side of the low pressure system on Thursday. Depending on ice accrual, this may lead to sporadic power outages and the potential of isolated tree damage as well. For those that do pick up some snow accumulation, look for blowing and drifting snow, particularly toward Decorah and Waukon. Essentially, the farther north you go, the higher that risk will be.

Wind chills will probably be down below zero on Friday morning, likely in the 0 to -10 range. This will not be cold enough for an advisory, but uncomfortable by most standards.

We encourage you to stay tuned to the latest First Alert Forecast regarding this developing system.

