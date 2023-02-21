Show You Care
Hy-Vee comments on suspended employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy

According to Hy-Vee officials on Friday, Hy-Vee issued communication to its employees that its Employee Discount Program would be suspended starting Monday, so that it could be revamped over the upcoming weeks.(Hy-Vee)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications has issued a statement on the suspended employee discount amid alleged abuse of the policy, a program launched in 2019, which previously allowed employees and one member of their household to utilize a 10 percent everyday employee discount.

According to Hy-Vee officials on Friday, Hy-Vee issued communication to its employees that its Employee Discount Program would be suspended starting Monday, so that it could be revamped over the upcoming weeks.

Monday evening, Hy-Vee issued a statement that the company is currently in the process of revamping the program with the goal to relaunch the benefit to its employees by mid-April.

Hy-Vee’s statement added, “We still offer one of the most competitive benefit packages in the retail industry. Those benefits include some of the following:

  • A free Hy-Vee premium membership, which includes free delivery and Express Hy-Vee Aisles Online pickup as well as other free monthly items, exclusive discounts and other perks
  • Weekly pay as a faster, more convenient way to receive a paycheck
  • A 401(k) plan with a matching contribution
  • Holiday pay for retail employees
  • Part-time insurance with an employer contribution based on eligibility
  • Career development opportunities
  • Up-to $10,500 in annual tuition assistance with Bellevue University, plus immediate family members of Hy-Vee employees can receive up to $2,500 in annual tuition assistance from Hy-Vee
  • Free Doctor on Demand telehealth visits with select insurance plans
  • A 10% employee discount on RedBoxRx.com pharmacy orders
  • Access to Care.com to connect with service providers to care for families, pets and more
  • Exclusive perks through PerkSpot.com, including discounts on childcare, electronics, cell phone plans, entertainment and more”

Hy-Vee’s response included.

Hy-Vee officials say the change to the program comes after the past several months, when officials began to notice a significant uptick in the amount of users utilizing the employee discount program who are not living in the same household or that are living in other cities, using the discount.

