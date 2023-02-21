Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

How has the ‘Smoke Free Air Act’ improved the health of Iowans 15 years later?

Iowa's 'Smoke Free Air Act' passed 15 years ago this month, banned smoking in most public places across the state.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Roughly 15 years ago Iowa passed the Smoke-Free Air Act, banning smoking in most public places across the state. Advocates point to the positive impacts on the health of Iowans as they push to expand the law.

KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee spoke with the American Heart Association about the 15-year anniversary and what’s next.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy
Ted Wolf
Body of missing Marion man found in rural Linn Co.
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Pella police identify 5-year-old killed in sledding accident
Ice accumulation forecast for through Wednesday evening.
Still fairly quiet today, freezing rain still on track to move in tomorrow
A messy system on Wednesday will bring a wide variety of precipitation to the area.
Quiet and mild today, watch for the next sytem Tuesday night through Thursday morning

Latest News

Ice on powerlines
How do companies like Alliant Energy prepare for ice storms?
Smoke free air act
How has the 'Smoke Free Air Act' improved the health of Iowans 15 years later?
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley listens to Lisa Scheller, a Republican candidate for...
WATCH LIVE: Nikki Haley holds campaign speech in Marion
“He’s just a speed bump in my life.” - Linn County Deputy Will Halverson reacts to Stanley...
“He’s just a speed bump in my life.” - Linn County Deputy Will Halverson reacts to Stanley Donahue’s guilty verdict
“He’s just a speed bump in my life.” - Linn County Deputy Will Halverson reacts to Stanley...
“He’s just a speed bump in my life.” - Linn County Deputy Will Halverson reacts to Stanley Donahue’s guilty verdict