“He’s just a speed bump in my life.” - Linn County Deputy Will Halverson reacts to Stanley Donahue’s guilty verdict

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury today found Stanley Donahue not just guilty of shooting a Linn County Sheriff’s deputy, but guilty on all 10 charges he faced.

Investigators said Donahue robbed the Casey’s general store in Coggon back in June of 2021. His charges include attempted murder of a peace officer, false imprisonment and willful injury.

Deputy Will Halverson responded to the call, when Donahue shot him seven times. Halverson spent several months in the hospital, but has since recovered.

Today, as Donahue was leaving the court room, he looked at Halverson and his family and said the shooting should have been worse than what it was and yelled a profanity. TV’s camera caught the audio of the interaction.

“It should of been worse than what it was,” said Donahue as he left the courtroom.

“F**k you,” said an unidentified woman.

“F**k you too,” said Donahue.

TV9 caught up with Deputy Halverson after the verdict. He said it was tough to relive it, but worth it to have justice for him and his family.

“I wasn’t thinking about him much, he’s nothing to me honestly. He’s just a speed bump in my life. He’s going to do his time in prison and I’m going to go on living my life a free man, he won’t. So that’s great,” said Deputy Halverson. “I’m just going to continue doing what I have been doing for the past two years. Albeit with some more hardware in my leg, but you know, just go and live my life. Like I said, he’s a speed bump to me. He’s going to go enjoy his time in prison I’m sure and I’m going to forget his name. He’s not worth it to me.”

Deputy Halverson also said this experience has changed his perspective on serving as a law enforcement officer.

“It definitely told me that this is the right job for me. I told people that I am glad it was me and not some mom or somebody rolling into the Casey’s at 10 o’clock at night because I’m here. If it wouldn’t have been me, if it would have been someone else, I don’t know what would have happened,” said Deputy Halverson.

He went on to talk about the two Casey’s store clerks who also testified. He says that he feels bad that this happened to two younger people, but he admires them for showing a lot of courage.

Donahue is facing up to 107 years in prison.

