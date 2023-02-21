Show You Care
Frontier Airlines now automatically seats children with family

The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in window opens at no additional cost.(Frontier Airlines)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Frontier Airlines is making it easier to travel with children.

The airlines said in a news release that at least one parent will now automatically be seated with any children within their family group who are under the age of 14.

The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in window opens at no additional cost.

“Since last October, we have been doubling down on our efforts and further enhancing our system for ensuring a parent is seated with any children under the age of 14 in their family group. The system is working well, and we are receiving positive feedback,” senior vice president Daniel Shurz said in a statement.

Customers can also choose their own seats for a fee, if they prefer.

Frontier Airlines also has a Discount Den program that allows children under 14 to fly free on select flights.

The offer is valid with the purchase of an adult fare booked on flyfrontier.com for flyers enrolled in the program.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

