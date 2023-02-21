Davenport 10-month-old pug competes for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 10-month-old pug puppy from Davenport is competing for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’ and is set to compete in the final round of the group phase, later this week, according to Molly’s owner.

Krup says Molly has lots of energy and loves kisses.

The contest is part of a partnership with the nonprofit PAWS Foundation. It is accepting donations for votes to help the animal welfare organization.

Molly from Davenport is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet' (Brian Krup)

