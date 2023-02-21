Show You Care
Davenport 10-month-old pug competes for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 10-month-old pug puppy from Davenport is competing for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’ and is set to compete in the final round of the group phase, later this week, according to Molly’s owner.

Molly, the 10-month-old pug from Davenport is in the running to be ‘America’s Favorite Pet’, and Molly is set to make it into the final rounds of the competition, as long as she makes it past the final round of the group phase, which ends on Thursday, stated Molly’s owner Brian Krup.

Krup says Molly has lots of energy and loves kisses.

The contest is part of a partnership with the nonprofit PAWS Foundation. It is accepting donations for votes to help the animal welfare organization.

You can vote for Molly here.

Molly from Davenport is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet'
Molly from Davenport is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet'(Brian Krup)

