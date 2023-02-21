Show You Care
Body of missing Marion man found in rural Linn Co.

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - More than a month after being reported missing, the body of a missing Marion man has been located.

Ted Wolf, 83, was found by a person walking their dog in rural Linn County. Officials did not give a specific location of where the body was found. In a press release from Marion Police, investigators said his body and vehicle were located at a “significant distance from the roadway and obscured in some trees.”

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Wolf was last seen driving on January 16th, at 12:30 p.m. He was driving his red Ford Edge. At the time, officials said that when he left his home, he did not have his cell phone and would have been headed toward Lisbon for a scheduled appointment. He did not arrive at that appointment. Later, investigators said Wolf made a purchase at the BP gas station in Walford the day he went missing.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows Ted briefly entering the store, leaving the BP, and heading northbound on Highway 151. Cameras spotted him later continuing to travel northbound on Highway 151.

No other information has been released.

