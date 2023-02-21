9 Who Care: Volunteering months at a time to rebuild homes is a calling for Rita and Ken Wolf

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the last five years, Rita Wolf and her husband, Ken, of Monticello packed up a camper and traveled to a part of the US that were ravaged by a natural disaster where they would spend months repairing homes. This year they headed to Grand Isle Louisiana to repair homes that were destroyed by Hurricane Erma.

“We’re going to be repairing homes that are mostly on 10-to-15-foot stilts,” said Rita. “We’ll be repairing this inside and outside of the homes.

It’s all part of the Mennonite Disaster Service RV Volunteer program. The two started volunteering with MDS after Ken retired from construction. They said helping those in need was something that called to them.

“We’re not the kind of people to sit around and go to the beach and sit there for hours on end,” said Rita. “That’s fine for some people, but for us, we really enjoy working and helping others.”

After spending several winter months helping those in need, they also volunteer thousands of hours of their time at Camp Courageous. There, they clear trees, pull weeds, and taking care of memorials.

“I think this is why we were planted in Monticello, to help Camp Courageous,” said Rita.

It was help those at the camp said was invaluable to them.

“I could call them in the middle of the night, and they would come out and help with whatever we would have a problem with,” said Tobi Luetkemier.

Whether it’s packing the RV to help people rebuild or helping to beautify the camp for others to enjoy, Rita and Ken take pride in the work they do.

“They have gone through literal hell,” said Rita. “The darkest time of their life was losing everything they had.”

“We’re not rich, but we have everything we need,” said Ken. “So, we want to give back.”

For them, it’s about answering a calling and showing others they, too, can help.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Christian, faith-based, or not; you just have to have a heart for helping others,” said Ken. “If you have a heart for helping others, do something to help others. You can do something.”

