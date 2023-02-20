‘The worst I’ve seen’: Jones Co. residents call for road repair

STONE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Ashley Moyer described the road near her house as a “mudhole.” She is one of several residents in the area calling on local leaders to improve conditions.

“You can’t go above twenty mile an hour on these roads right now,” said Moyer. “It just makes for a miserable ride to work.”

“I been out here for about fifty years and this is the worst I’ve seen this road at this time of year probably all those fifty years,” said Ron Knutsen, who also lives in the area.

Knutsen’s comment wasn’t an exaggeration; it’s close to officials’ recent estimates.

“At least here in Jones County, we have put about 6,000 tons of material on our granular roads so far since the middle of January. That’s thousands of tons more than we’ve ever put on in the last 30 to 40 years,” said Derek Snead with the Jones County Engineers Office.

Snead said this year’s weather has contributed to the poor road conditions: warmer days going back and forth with freezing temperatures.

“We didn’t anticipate the weather, and to go along with the weather, the roads are essentially thawing out sooner than anticipated. It’s more like March in January and February, “ said Snead.

More permanent repairs can’t be done until the freeze-and-thaw conditions end.

“We need it to dry out, get them gravel roads in a condition where we can actually do some more repairs,” said Snead. “We pick and choose some of the worst areas, try to apply a small amount of material, just enough to get people back and forth to their homes, to work, to whatever type of operation they have out on the granular roads. But that material doesn’t last very long when the rutting and the potholing occur. Soft grades eat that material pretty quickly. So even if we’d been there a couple of weeks ago, those problems come back with this new set of freeze and thaw conditions.”

Addressing the weather’s effect on the roads has already impacted the bottom line.

“We’ve reached the point, even before spring has already gotten here, where we have gone through about half of our spring spot-rocking budget,” said Snead.

“Typically, for contract rock that we do in springtime, [the budget is] about a million dollars, million and a half dollars, between that and the spot-rocking that we do put out there. This year, we’re going to try to push that number to about 1.7 million approximately for the contract rock and still have at least $500 -$700,000 with spot rocking,” said Snead.

As for Moyer, she just wanted the roads to be a priority.

“If you sat down and looked at the books, I’m sure there’s something you could cut back on to start improving these roads because obviously something needs to happen,” she said.

