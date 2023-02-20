UnityPoint donates life-saving kits to area organizations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Unity Point Health - Saint Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids made dozens of life-saving donations to organizations in the Eastern Iowa area.

It distributed Automated External Defibrillators (AED) and ‘Stop the Bleed Kits’ to 90 different groups. UnityPoint says 90 percent of victims who receive a shock from an AED within the first minute of cardiac arrest survive.

Those organizations range from schools and libraries, to city governments and youth organizations in Linn, Jones, and Benton Counties.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.