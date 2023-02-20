Show You Care
UnityPoint donates life-saving kits to area organizations

It distributed Automated External Defibrillators and 'Stop the Bleed Kits' to 90 different groups.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Unity Point Health - Saint Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids made dozens of life-saving donations to organizations in the Eastern Iowa area.

It distributed Automated External Defibrillators (AED) and ‘Stop the Bleed Kits’ to 90 different groups. UnityPoint says 90 percent of victims who receive a shock from an AED within the first minute of cardiac arrest survive.

Those organizations range from schools and libraries, to city governments and youth organizations in Linn, Jones, and Benton Counties.

