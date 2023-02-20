Show You Care
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting of former Waterloo police chief’s son

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a Temple University Police Officer.

It happened in Northern Philadelphia Saturday night. Officials have identified the victim as officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

He is the son of former Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who served with the Waterloo Police Department from 2020 to 2022.

Officials say Christopher Fitzgerald encountered the suspect during an ‘incident investigation’ near Temple’s campus.

Investigators said 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer fatally shot Fitzgerald in the head.

Officers say he allegedly tried to rob Fitzgerald of his gun and went through his pockets after the shooting.

After a manhunt lasting over 12 hours, Pfeffer was taken into custody. He was arrested using Fitzgerald’s handcuffs.

The Waterloo police protective association released a statement on Facebook today, sending condolences to the former chief and his family.

