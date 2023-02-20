Sugarfire Smoke House gives away burgers and collects food for local food bank with special day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Sugarfire Smoke Hsouse in Cedar Rapids drew a crowd with a 200 burger giveaway. They also encouraged people to bring canned food items to support the Linn Community Food Bank.

The founder of SugarFire Mike Johnson made hundreds of his award-winning “cowboy burgers” which were a double smash burger with cheddar, pepper jack, bacon, onion rings, topped with St. Louis sweet bbq sauce for the giveaway.

They also held a recipe competition, where people could submit their personal burger recipes.

One staff member says the food drive is helping to fill a need in the community.

Pitmaster at Sugarfire Shawn Lewis said “We [Cedar Rapids] have a lot of people struggling. We have kids who aren’t eating over the weekend, kids that are going home from school hungry, you know people are struggling working 2 or 3 jobs still trying to make ends meet and our food banks are struggling to keep up with the demand.”

In addition to canned food, they also accepted cash donations.

