Quiet and mild today, watch for the next sytem Tuesday night through Thursday morning

Plan on a wonderful Monday. We are still keeping our eyes on a messy system that'll affect us on Wednesday and Thursday.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today should be fairly quiet across eastern Iowa. Aside from a fairly weak front that may kick up a little wind, this afternoon really looks nice with highs well into the 40s. Iowa City and points south should be in line to briefly touch 50. Tonight, a cold front moves across the area which may generate wind gusts to 30 mph. Given how crusted over the melting snowpack is, blowing snow is not a concern with this front.

Next system arrives Tuesday night through Thursday morning...

A messy system on Wednesday will bring a wide variety of precipitation to the area.
A messy system on Wednesday will bring a wide variety of precipitation to the area.(KCRG)

At this time, the northern two rows of counties in Iowa appear to have the highest risk of snow accumulation whereas farther south, this will probably be either rain or possibly freezing rain. This system will bear watching for road impacts and possible ice accrual on Wednesday especially. Widespread power problems do not appear likely at this time, however, the highway 20 corridor and particularly the Dubuque area may have the highest risk of significant ice accumulation over a quarter inch. Should these trends continue, an eventual advisory or warning could be issued. We encourage you to stay tuned going forward.

For those traveling north into Minnesota Wednesday and Thursday, this will be a major storm in that part of the Midwest and Minneapolis will probably get over a foot of snow.

A smaller, totally separate system may bring us a few snow showers later on Friday.

