Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter

Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.(Instagram/PriyankaChopra)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Priyanka Chopra is finally showing her baby girl’s face on Instagram.

The actress posted a picture of herself holding 1-year-old Malti Marie on Saturday without an emoji over her face, as she usually does.

This is the first time Chopra showed the baby’s face on social media.

In the image, Malti Marie is dressed in an adorable pink onesie and matching bow.

Chrissy Teigen, who just had another baby with husband John Legend, responded to the post with “bebeee!! the best days.”

Baby Malti Marie made her public debut last month at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony for her dad, Nick Jonas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
16-year-old killed in Saturday shooting in Cedar Rapids
A messy system on Wednesday will bring a wide variety of precipitation to the area.
Quiet and mild today, watch for the next sytem Tuesday night through Thursday morning
A mild start to the workweek, but winter will return
A quiet start to the work week, but winter will return
$25,000 reward for help finding remains of Jodi Huisentruit
$25,000 reward for help finding remains of Jodi Huisentruit

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit
The tiger cub was rescued by police in New Mexico.
Tiger cub rescued in New Mexico now calls Colorado home
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting