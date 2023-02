WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 18th, 2023 at approximately 10:00 am, Waterloo Police responded to the 1000 block of Mulberry Street for a report of a stabbing.

Officials say the victim is in stable condition and that they are actively working on the case.

No other details have been released at this time.

