Police make arrest in Dubuque stolen snow plow case

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is accused of stealing a snow plow in Dubuque last month.

Casey Shannon faces first degree theft charges. Police arrested him at his home on Feb. 6.

Traffic cameras caught the stolen plow in the city. Court documents show police pulled Shannon over in the plow for expired registration.

Officers let him go, but police later learned the plow was stolen.

A witness reported the missing vehicle to police. They later found the vehicle with the plow’s logo spray-painted over.

