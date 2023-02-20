Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Morena Doolin(Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quick Find For 17-year-old Morena Doolin.

Morena was last seen at 3611 C Avenue Northeast in Cedar Rapids at 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon wearing grey leggings, a grey t-shirt, a navy blue hoodie-zipper jacket, and white Nike shoes. Morena is a Black/Hispanic female with brown hair, freckles on her cheeks, brown eyes, and 2 nose rings.

Anyone with questions or information should call police dispatch at 319-286-5491.

