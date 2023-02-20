CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, the Cedar Rapids Police learned of a verbal bomb threat that was made in the automotive service section of the Walmart located in the 3600 Block of 29th Avenue SW. The extra duty officer on-site reported the threat to the Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) and started evacuating the Walmart and others nearby.

No evidence of explosives following the Cedar Rapids bomb threat (Cole Krutzfield)

When the HDU arrived on the scene they sent in an explosive detection robot and two technicians to search a suspected car in the auto service area. No evidence of explosives was found and at 7:45 p.m. the Cedar Rapids Police Department said the area was safe.

56-year-old Roy Boughner from Riverside, Iowa allegedly made the verbal threat and has been taken into custody. He is currently at the Linn County Jail and has been charged with Harassment and Disorderly Conduct.

