Mild today, then an impactful winter storm system makes midweek travel difficult

By Jan Ryherd
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re starting the week quiet and mild, but an impactful winter storm system is set to move into the region midweek.

Today is a mild one with highs in the mid to upper 40s north of I-80 and some reaching into the lower 50s south of I-80. Look for a mix of sun and clouds overhead with most of the remaining snowpack melting off.  A cold front will bring winds up to 25 or 30 mph during the overnight hours.

High temperatures cool into the mid-30s Tuesday thru Thursday. During this time, two systems are set to bring impactful weather to the Midwest. At this time, the heaviest of the snow looks to fall to our north in Minnesota. Some light snow is expected in northern Iowa by late Tuesday but is mainly set to fall throughout Wednesday. Several inches of heavy snow is possible in the northernmost counties of eastern Iowa while freezing rain mixes in to the south with just rain in the far southeast. There will be a very sharp cutoff from heavy snow to freezing rain with limited snow along and south of the Highway 20 corridor. Up to a tenth to quarter inch of ice could accumulate from this corridor south to I-80. Even just trace amounts of ice can lead to trouble on the roads.

A messy system on Wednesday will bring a wide variety of precipitation to the area.
A messy system on Wednesday will bring a wide variety of precipitation to the area.
Current NWS winter weather alerts
Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service.   (KCRG)

This system will impact travel on Wednesday and travel impacts could linger into Thursday. Another system may bring additional light snow into Friday.  If you have plans to travel to Minnesota on Wednesday or Thursday, please begin to make alternate plans. Even local travel on Wednesday will become difficult with accumulating ice. This is a tricky and messy forecast, keep checking back for the latest.

