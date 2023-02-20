Show You Care
Marion Christian Church celebrates vote to become officially “open and affirming”

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Marion, Iowa (KCRG) -On January 22nd, The Marion Christian Church voted to officially become an open and affirming congregation. On Sunday, they held a celebration for that milestone.

This announcement officially welcomes everyone to the church including anyone who identifies as LGBTQ+.

This declaration also makes their position known to everyone in their denomination

The church says that even though they were already open to anyone, making it official give them another way to let people know they’re welcome.

“We have sensed that it is important for us to officially say this is who we are and to officially make note to our neighborhood to our cities to our community that we are a safe space for all people,” said Tammy Buseman, an ordained disciples pastor chaplain.

Marion Christian Church was established more than 150 years ago, and has been worshiping at their site on McGowan Boulevard for over a century.

