Lee finishes career 26-0 at Carver, No. 2 Iowa rolls past No. 6 Oklahoma State 28-7

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Seniors Spencer Lee, Max Murin and Jacob Warner were all victorious on Senior Day as the second ranked Iowa wrestling team rolled past No. 6 Oklahoma State winning 28-7.

Lee earned the pin at 125 in a matter of 51 seconds. It marked his eighth fall of the season and 34th of his career. Lee has now won 52 consecutive matches and finished his career with a 26-0 record in Carver.

Here’s a look at the full results:

165 – #9 Patrick Kennedy dec. Wyatt Sheets, 7-4

174 – #16 Nelson Brandsdec. #7 Dustin Plott, 3-2

184 – #11 Abe Assad dec. #10 Travis Wittlake, 4-2

197 – #11 Jacob Warner dec. #19 Luke Surber, 3-2

285 – #3 Tony Cassioppi dec. Konner Doucet, 4-0

125 – #1 Spencer Lee pinned Reese Witcraft (OSU), 0:51

133 – #2 Daton Fix major dec. #15 Brody Tekse, 11-3

141 – #2 Real Woods major dec. #13 Carter Young, 11-0

149 – #10 Max Murin dec. #18 Victor Voinovich, 4-3

157 – #11 Kaden Gfeller dec. #13 Cobe Siebrecht, 3-2 (TB1)

