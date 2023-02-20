Independence man arrested after 3-year child sex abuse investigation
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Independence police arrested a man on charges related to a child sex abuse case after a three-year investigation.
Officers arrested 34-year-old Scott Brown on Saturday.
Brown faces numerous charges, including kidnapping and 19 counts of sexual abuse.
No additional details have been released in this case.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.