Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Independence man arrested after 3-year child sex abuse investigation

Scott Brown, 34, of Independence, was arrested on Saturday and faces numerous charges,...
Scott Brown, 34, of Independence, was arrested on Saturday and faces numerous charges, including 19 counts of sexual abuse.(Independence Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Independence police arrested a man on charges related to a child sex abuse case after a three-year investigation.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Scott Brown on Saturday.

Brown faces numerous charges, including kidnapping and 19 counts of sexual abuse.

No additional details have been released in this case.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
Boy killed in morning shooting in Cedar Rapids
A warm end to the weekend, but winter returns this week
A warm end to the weekend, but winter returns this week
A mild start to the workweek, but winter will return
A quiet start to the work week, but winter will return
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo updates the state's response to the...
Head of Iowa Dept. of Education resigns

Latest News

The Philadelphia district attorney’s office said 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer will face charges of...
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting of former Waterloo police chief’s son
Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a Temple University Police Officer.
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of former Waterloo police chief's son
Dubuque Police looking for stolen snow plow
Police make arrest in Dubuque stolen snow plow case
A pug from Iowa is in the running for the title of “America’s Favorite Pet.”
Iowa dog competes for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’