Dubuque County inmate charged with assault, trying to grab officer’s taser

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second time in less than a month, an inmate in the Dubuque County Jail is facing multiple charges after injuring officers while trying to grab a corrections officer’s taser.

On February 20th, multiple corrections officers in the Dubuque County Jail responded to an uncooperative inmate causing a disturbance. According to the criminal complaint, Jarrell Johnson was yelling loudly in his cell at approximately 3:05 am.

Johnson was advised to cooperate with handcuffing procedures for movement from his current cell which he reportedly refused, instead threatening one of the officers.

Johnson armed himself with a large metal drawer from under the cell bunk and refused to drop it. Upon staff entering his cell, Johnson thrashed his arms and kicked two of the officers.

While attempting to gain control of Johnson, one officer unholstered their taser, which Johnson then grabbed onto. The Officer was able to pull the taser back and maintain control of the back. Two other officers received abrasions to their neck, bicep, and forearms while trying to subdue Johnson.

Johnson was charged with Disarming a Peace Officer, Harassment in the First Degree, 2 counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations Causing Bodily Injury, and 2 counts of Interference with Official Acts Causing Bodily injury.

