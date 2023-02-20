City High’s Ben Kueter completes perfect prep career, becomes Iowa’s 32nd 4-time state champ

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In his final trip to Wells Fargo Arena, City High’s Ben Kueter knew what was on the line.

“No, I don’t feel any pressure,” Kueter said following his first match. “It’s just wrestling. It’s fun.”

Seeking to become Iowa’s 32nd four-time state champion, he started his final tournament by pinning his opponent in 14 seconds.

“It’s just the same plan every time. You go out win and try to get it over with as quick as you can,” Kueter.

His second match lasted 12 seconds. According to his City High track coach, his combined 26 seconds of his first two state tournament matches was just seconds off of his 200-meter split at the 2021 Drake Relays.

In two matches at the state tournament, @Benkueter1 has wrestled 2.72 seconds more than it took him to split a 200 leg of a 2021 2nd place Drake Relays 1600 medley team! @CityHighWrestle @codygoodwin #multisport — Ryan Ahlers (@AhlersXC) February 17, 2023

“When people watch, they only see the 11 seconds out there, the 14 seconds. They don’t see my Monday through Saturday or Sunday,” Kueter said. Nobody sees that. That’s why I can go out and do that because I have a better Monday through Sunday than anybody in the world.”

“He works harder than anybody else. He puts more time in, he thinks about it more,” City High wrestling head coach Cory Connell said. “After every match, he’s critiquing. If he went out there and won by fall, he’s critiquing where he could have put his hands to make it better.”

Kueter pinned his way through his third match securing the fall in 1:53.

For a wrestler who claimed a men’s freestyle title at the U20 World Championships in Bulgaria over the summer, winning another state title still meant the world to Kueter.

“This is the Iowa high school state tournament. There’s nothing like it. It’s four days and the whole state is in Des Moines. You got to enjoy that, have fun and put on a show for those people, It’s exciting to be able to compete in front of my home crowd,” Kueter said.

He polished off his high school career by earning the 19-4 technical fall in the 220-pound championship match, which earned him a standing ovation from the crowd.

Kueter finished his incredible high school career with 111 wins and zero losses, making him the seventh Iowa wrestler to finish with a perfect record and just the second from City High.

“It’s unreal. I mean you look at Iowa’s history with wrestling just with Iowa, Iowa State and UNI, you’ve got great programs here. Then, you’ve got even better high school wrestling here. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing to be a part of that,” Kueter said.

Because of his dominance throughout his career, his wrestling coach believes he’s officially reached goat status.

“To me, now, he’s the greatest of all time,” Connell said. “Before he won a world championship, I’m like no I can’t consider you the goat. Jeff McGinness won a world championship and you haven’t yet. You haven’t even made a world team. Now, winning a world championship, being a four-time undefeated state champion and doing it in as dominant a fashion as he has, it is so special. It’s just unreal what he’s done in his career,” he added.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.