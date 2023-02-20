9 Who Care: Couple volunteers to help natural disaster victims

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Rita and Ken Wolf of Monticello spends much of their year volunteering their time to help others. Their focus is on those who have lost everything in a natural disaster.

This time, they’re heading to Grand Isle, Louisiana to repair houses after Hurricane Erma hit. It’s their ninth volunteer trip with the Mennonite Disaster Service RV Volunteer program.

Watch the story above to learn more about what they do.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.