Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A warm end to the weekend, but winter returns this week

A warm end to the weekend, but winter returns this week
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Once the sun rises, it will be a beautiful morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 30s. This afternoon we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching the low to mid 40s. Tonight will be mild with lows dropping into the 20s. Monday will also be quiet with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 40s.

However, the pattern will change on Tuesday with colder temperatures in the 30s and a slight chance for snow as a low pressure system begins to move into the Midwest. The low pressure system will approach and move into Iowa on Wednesday, allowing for rain, freezing rain, wintry mix, and snow to encompass the area. Precipitation will continue on Thursday. Temperatures will also stay in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay in the 20s and 30s through Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo updates the state's response to the...
Head of Iowa Dept. of Education resigns
Police have confirmed that a shooting has occurred are actively investigating the incident.
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
Boy killed in morning shooting in Cedar Rapids
Iowa State Patrol
Two taken to the hospital following Jones County crash
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care

Latest News

A warm end to the weekend, but winter returns this week
A warm end to the weekend, but winter returns this week
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has your latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Afternoon, February 19
Partly cloudy skies tonight into tomorrow.
A couple of nice days ahead
Partly cloudy skies tonight into tomorrow.
First Alert Forecast