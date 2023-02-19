Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday,...
Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, May 13, 2013 in New York.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV’s most indelible detectives as John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU,” has died. He was 78.

Belzer died Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter. Comedian Laraine Newman first announced his death on Twitter. The actor Henry Winkler, Belzer’s cousin, wrote “Rest in peace Richard.”

For more than two decades and across 10 series — including even appearances on “30 Rock” and “Arrested Development” — Belzer played the wise-cracking homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories. Belzer first played Munch on a 1993 episode of “Homicide” and last played him in 2016 on “Law & Order: SVU.”

Belzer never auditioned for the role. After hearing him on “The Howard Stern Show,” executive producer Barry Levinson brought Belzer in to read for the part.

“I would never be a detective. But if I were, that’s how I’d be,” Belzer once said. “They write to all my paranoia and anti-establishment dissidence and conspiracy theories. So it’s been a lot of fun for me. A dream, really.”

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo updates the state's response to the...
Head of Iowa Dept. of Education resigns
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
Boy killed in morning shooting in Cedar Rapids
Police have confirmed that a shooting has occurred are actively investigating the incident.
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting
Iowa State Patrol
Two taken to the hospital following Jones County crash
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care

Latest News

$25,000 reward for help finding remains of Jodi Huisentruit
$25,000 reward for help finding remains of Jodi Huisentruit
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Doug, a dog found by animal control in Kentucky, has received the first of many surgeries.
Dog with 3 legs steals the hearts of animal control officers caring for him
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice