Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Rebecca Blank, who led University of Wisconsin, dies at 67

Rebecca Blank, who led University of Wisconsin, dies at 67
Rebecca Blank, who led University of Wisconsin, dies at 67(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rebecca Blank, the former chancellor of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, has died. Blank’s death Friday came less than a year after she announced that she had an aggressive form of cancer. She was 67 years old.

Blank’s illness forced her to step aside last July from a new job as president of Northwestern University. In Madison, Provost Karl Scholz says Blank was a “transformational leader” who served during challenging times at the University of Wisconsin. Blank was credited with creating a program that guarantees scholarships and grants for students from households with income of $65,000 or less.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo updates the state's response to the...
Head of Iowa Dept. of Education resigns
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
Boy killed in morning shooting in Cedar Rapids
Police have confirmed that a shooting has occurred are actively investigating the incident.
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting
Iowa State Patrol
Two taken to the hospital following Jones County crash
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care

Latest News

'All Quiet' leads as stars, royalty attend UK film awards
‘All Quiet’ leads as stars, royalty attend UK film awards
Biden’s test: Sustaining unity as Ukraine war enters Year 2
Biden’s test: Sustaining unity as Ukraine war enters Year 2
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing,...
Michigan State set to resume classes after fatal shootings